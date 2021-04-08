WATCH: Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead Updates Quarterback Competition

Moorhead enters his second year at Oregon as one of the more creative coordinators in the conference.

The Ducks enter another spring with no entrenched starter at the most important position on the field. It figures to be Anthony Brown's job to lose, but he's being pushed by talented freshman, including 5-star Ty Thompson.

Moorhead met with the media Thursday to discuss improvements he's hoping to see from year one to year two at Oregon, along with players that are standing out in spring football.

You may also like:

[More football]: Tim DeRuyter set to unleash full potential of Kayvon Thibodeaux

[Recruiting] Tracking Oregon's latest efforts in Texas

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest