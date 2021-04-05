WATCH: Penei Sewell Talks NFL Draft and Oregon Career

Sewell established himself as a premier offensive line talent from the day he set foot on campus.

Oregon's offensive identity under Mario Cristobal has been one rooted in Physicality and winning in the trenches. One of the main ways that's been possible is having maulers on the offensive line such as Penei Sewell.

Sewell came to Eugene as part of the highest-rated recruit in the 2018 class and didn't disappoint. He joined a loaded position group with returning veterans.

Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal said his age didn't impact his standing. "On game days, they knew it was Sewell's team," he said.

Sewell will be the latest step in Oregon's quest to establish itself as "OL U," and continuing producing NFL caliber offensive linemen. While he's off to the NFL, his legacy at Oregon will continue with his younger brother, linebacker Noah Sewell.

