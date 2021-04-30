FootballBasketballRecruitingPro Ducks
WATCH: Popo Aumavae Leading Young Oregon Defensive Line in Spring Football

Aumavae has flashed in small sample sizes as a Duck and should have a big impact in 2021.
Popo Aumavae recorded 10 total tackles in 2020 after seeing action in five games. 

He is one of the bigger bodies along the defensive line, listed at 6'3", 290 pounds.

He speaks on the progress of his group in spring football in the above video.

