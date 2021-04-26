WATCH: Rod Chance Talks Cornerbacks in Oregon Spring Football

The cornerbacks will be led by third year standout Mykael Wright.

Rod Chance enters his second season at Oregon after returning from Minnesota.

He has a lot of talent to work with, highlighted by Mykael Wright. DJ James and Trikweze Bridges are other names that could be in line for a big leap forward and a larger role in 2021.

Chance evaluates the depth at his position and the performance so far in spring football in the above video.

