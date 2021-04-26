FootballBasketballRecruitingPro Ducks
Search

WATCH: Rod Chance Talks Cornerbacks in Oregon Spring Football

The cornerbacks will be led by third year standout Mykael Wright.
Author:
Publish date:

Rod Chance enters his second season at Oregon after returning from Minnesota. 

He has a lot of talent to work with, highlighted by Mykael Wright. DJ James and Trikweze Bridges are other names that could be in line for a big leap forward and a larger role in 2021. 

Chance evaluates the depth at his position and the performance so far in spring football in the above video.

More from Ducks Digest

[More football]: Mario Cristobal highlights defensive 'counter punch' in spring scrimmage

[Football]: Noah Sewell developing stronger mentality in 2021

[Football]: WATCH-Mario Cristobal breaks down second spring scrimmage

[Basketball]: De'Vion Harmon commits to Oregon

--

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Rod Chance 4:24:21
Football

WATCH: Rod Chance Talks Cornerbacks in Oregon Spring Football

Cameron Williams Duncanville
Recruiting

Oregon Target Cameron Williams Nearing Decision

Devon Williams UCLA
Recruiting

Sign up for Ducks Digest Premium for Exclusive Oregon Ducks Content

Cristobal 4_24_21
Football

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Oregon Football's Second Spring Scrimmage

Mykael Wright
Football

Mario Cristobal Highlights Defensive 'Counter Punch' in Spring Scrimmage

Noah Sewell Fiesta Bowl Medium-Tight
Football

Noah Sewell Developing Stronger Mentality in 2021

Jamal Hill Drake London USC 2020
Football

WATCH: Jamal Hill Talks Secondary in Oregon Spring Football

De'Vion Harmon
Basketball

Dana Altman Lands First Transfer of the Offseason