WATCH: Rod Chance Talks Cornerbacks in Oregon Spring Football
Rod Chance enters his second season at Oregon after returning from Minnesota.
He has a lot of talent to work with, highlighted by Mykael Wright. DJ James and Trikweze Bridges are other names that could be in line for a big leap forward and a larger role in 2021.
Chance evaluates the depth at his position and the performance so far in spring football in the above video.
