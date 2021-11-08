WATCH: Tim DeRuyter Evaluates Oregon Defense vs. Washington

Skip to main content
    November 8, 2021
    WATCH: Tim DeRuyter Evaluates Oregon Defense in Win Over Washington Huskies

    Oregon's defense continues to improve down the home stretch of their schedule.
    The Ducks' defense was truly dominant on Saturday night, even if that isn't reflected in a 26-16 box score.

    Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter met with reporters over Zoom to talk about what he saw from his guys on Saturday night in Seattle.

    -Jeffrey Bassa's continued improvement

    -Jordan Happle's expanded role moving forward

    -Looking to create more takeaways 

    -More

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal gives final review of Washington, early preview of WSU

