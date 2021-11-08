WATCH: Tim DeRuyter Evaluates Oregon Defense vs. Washington

Oregon's defense continues to improve down the home stretch of their schedule.

The Ducks' defense was truly dominant on Saturday night, even if that isn't reflected in a 26-16 box score.

Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter met with reporters over Zoom to talk about what he saw from his guys on Saturday night in Seattle.

-Jeffrey Bassa's continued improvement

-Jordan Happle's expanded role moving forward

-Looking to create more takeaways

-More

More from Ducks Digest

WATCH: Mario Cristobal gives final review of Washington, early preview of WSU

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE