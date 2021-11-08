WATCH: Tim DeRuyter Evaluates Oregon Defense in Win Over Washington Huskies
The Ducks' defense was truly dominant on Saturday night, even if that isn't reflected in a 26-16 box score.
Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter met with reporters over Zoom to talk about what he saw from his guys on Saturday night in Seattle.
-Jeffrey Bassa's continued improvement
-Jordan Happle's expanded role moving forward
WATCH: Tim DeRuyter Evaluates Oregon Defense vs. Washington
The Ducks suffocated the Huskies' offense in their rivalry win
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Washington, Early Preview of WSU
The Ducks turn their attention to a red-hot Cougars team after defeating the Huskies
Washington Huskies Suspend Jimmy Lake Without Pay
The head coach was seen striking a player during the first half against Oregon
-Looking to create more takeaways
-More
WATCH: Mario Cristobal gives final review of Washington, early preview of WSU
