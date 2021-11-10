Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    WATCH: Travis Dye Previews Washington State

    Dye is coming off of his best rushing game of his Oregon career against Washington.
    Travis Dye enjoyed his best day of the season, carrying the ball 28 times for 211 yards and a touchdown.

    Oregon will need him to keep the momentum as it will face Washington State on Saturday in a game that could pay major dividends in the Pac-12 North race.

