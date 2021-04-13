WATCH: Travis Dye Speaks on Oregon Running Backs in Spring Football

Dye teams up with veteran CJ Verdell to form one of the most dynamic duos in the Pac-12.

The Oregon running back room is banged up in spring football. Sean Dollars has a leg injury that will force him to miss all of spring football as well as fall camp, with Mario Cristobal targeting a return "During the season at some point."

Trey Benson is recovering from a broken leg and is not expected back until the summer. In their absence the Ducks have been experimenting with wide receiver Tevin Jeannis and walk-ons Cross Patton and Aaron Smith.

Travis Dye met with the media on Tuesday following Oregon's sixth spring practice to talk about the 2021 season and the running backs' progress in spring ball.

You may like:

[More football]: Spring Buzz on freshman WR's Troy Franklin and Dont'e Thornton

[Recruiting]: Report: NCAA dead period set to expire June 1, how does it impact Oregon?

[Recruiting]: Elite OL Tyler Booker places Ducks in top 5

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest