WATCH: Travis Dye Talks Dominant Performance Against Washington
The Oregon running attack continues to improve with each week despite moving pieces on the offensive line.
Travis Dye had his strongest rushing performance of the year, turning in 211 yards on 28 carries and scored a touchdown.
