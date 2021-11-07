Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    WATCH: Travis Dye Talks Dominant Performance Against Washington

    The Oregon running attack continues to improve with each week despite moving pieces on the offensive line.
    Travis Dye had his strongest rushing performance of the year, turning in 211 yards on 28 carries and scored a touchdown.

    Five takeaways from Oregon's win over Washington

