WATCH: Verone McKinley Talks Defensive Install, Addition of Marcel Yates

The Oregon safety enters his fourth season in Eugene as the leader of the secondary.

Verone McKinley took on more of a leadership role last season with the departure of safeties Jevon Holland and Brady Breeze. He says he feels like the general in the secondary and that he's taken on responsibility for the group.

McKinley talked about the additions of freshmen defensive backs Daymon David and Jaylin Davies, as well as the transition of former wide receiver Bryan Addison to safety. When looking at areas for improvement, McKinley says he is hoping for the defense to lock in mentally.

A more traditional off-season is already impacting this defense--noting that the defense has been able to have mindset meetings and more consistent training sessions as it works to become a top tier defense.

