What Jimmy Lake Said After No. 4 Oregon Defeated Washington

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks knocked off their rivals Washington Huskies 26-16 in a soggy Husky Stadium on Saturday to improve to 8-1 on the season and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Washington, on the other hand, falls to 4-5 on the year and fails to back up the comments made earlier this week by Head Coach Jimmy Lake, who downplayed a recruiting rivalry between the schools and said that the Huskies "battle more academically prowess teams."

The Ducks have dominated the Huskies in recent years on the recruiting trail and on the field, winning their 15th game against their northern rival in the last 17 meetings.

Lake spoke after the what he called an "extremely frustrating" loss. Below is the raw transcript from his postgame presser.

Opening Comments:

"Well, another tough one. I'm proud again of the way our guys fought. We needed to execute a lot better, especially in that first quarter and a half, and we had a lot of momentum going. If we're able to do anything there offensively and put some points on the board, we really felt like we could have really got the momentum on our side, with the turnover, our early touchdown, the safety, some really good returns by Giles Jackson. But unfortunately, we didn't execute well enough, and that's a continuing theme even in our losses but also in our close victories.

"We need to execute better in all three phases, but especially on offense. We didn't play good enough on offense tonight. We didn't get enough first downs. We didn't score enough points. We didn't run the football well enough. We didn't throw the football well enough. We didn't catch the football well enough. And that allowed our opponent to sit there and just hand the ball off and not put them in any dangerous situations. We're gonna let this loss — this loss is gonna sting. And even after all that, we're right there at the end of the game, possibly trying to go down there and tie it up."

On heated rivalry and pushing and shoving postgame by both teams:

"I think throughout the whole game — this is something that we talked about with our team — and there was a lot of chipping going back and forth. Obviously, a rival game and during the game that was happening, and then all I saw was there was those guys chipping. 18 to 22-year-olds, and they were talking trash back and forth. I didn't hear what they were saying, but our staff and their staff did a good job of separating the guys before anything seriously escalated."

On shoving player on the sideline:

"No, so [Ruperake Fuavai], the guys were chipping back and forth, and one of our players, 'Rake,' he was close up in an Oregon defender's face and I went in to separate them and push them back and then after that, we settled down a little bit. And that was our deal all week long was we gotta have poise. We knew that this was going to be a very heated matchup, and there was gonna be a lot of trash talking. When we stepped in there, we were glad that a penalty wasn't thrown on our guys to put us back even further on that kickoff return. I separated them. I didn't strike him. I separated them."

On if play-calling was to blame for lack of execution on offense:

"It's all on the coaches. It's all on the coaches. Execution starts with me. It's all on the coaches. You can put 100% on the coaches. You can write that. That's all on us. It's all on us first. We got to put our guys in position to go out there and execute and make plays. In my opening statements when I said execution, I'm talking about myself and our offensive staff."

On decision to punt with just under two minutes remaining in an eight-point game:

"We had two timeouts, and if we punt the ball, when we stop them we're gonna have the ball with 50 seconds left to go down and score a touchdown. So that was the thought process there. We weren't obviously planning on getting a safety there with our punt operation. But we would have 45 to 50 seconds left to go down and still tie the ballgame up with a touchdown and a two-point conversion."

On if he considered going for it on fourth-and-10 instead of punting:

"Oh yeah, I mean, I'm considering everything. We're always considering everything. And at that position, after the three plays that we just did right there and did not move the ball one inch and we still had the opportunity on a fourth-and-10, we could punt the ball, stop them on defense, get the ball back and then hopefully have better field position to go score."

On frustration of not feeding off early momentum:

"So frustrating. So frustrating. You have a team like that on the ropes in our stadium, and all those big plays that we're making, those defensive stops that we're making... extremely frustrating. Extremely frustrating. And so if we're able to convert some of that momentum into touchdowns, field goals, and just move the ball and get first downs, we're gonna be able to wear our opponent down. And that changes the whole makeup of the game. And that's what we got to work towards. We've got to be able to move the chains and score points, especially when we're feeling that energy and juice from our crowd and we're making plays on the other side of the ball."

On Oregon's running game wearing out the defense:

"I mean, yeah. If they're gonna hand the ball off that many times, for sure. They're gonna crack one every once in a while like they did. This always goes back to what I've mentioned in previous press conferences is if we never make our opponent have to throw the ball, and they can just sit there and just pound it over and over and over and over, that becomes tough sledding, especially when you're playing a good team like them. If we get some momentum going, we got up 21-3, 24-3, guess what? They're not handing the ball off. And now all of a sudden here comes the sacks, here comes the interceptions, here comes some big-time plays and they're not having to lean on the run game, but that didn't happen. We didn't put them in that position, so they were able to play conservative and rack up the yards."

On wearing down the opponent and stopping the run:

"Yeah, we didn't play well tonight on offense if that's what you're saying. And I think I already said that. It starts with us as coaches. So yes, if we are able to score points and move the ball and get some more first downs, then yes, we wouldn't have finished that way."

On offensive changes to create a spark:

"Yeah, we're working on those every single week. Every single week. And it's going to continue to be a work in progress. And we need to see results, and that's what we're gonna keep going and going back to work tomorrow to try to fix things."

On if postgame altercations between players disappoint him as a coach:

"Neither side wants that to happen. We don't want that to escalate like that. We want it to end and both teams to give congratulatory high fives or whatever, hugs. A lot of these guys know each other, and then we want to separate, and that's how we'd always want a game to end — with a handshake. So, no, we don't want that to happen."

More from Ducks Digest

5 Takeaways from Oregon's 26-16 Rivalry Win Over Washington

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Check out our Forums HERE

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE