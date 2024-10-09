What Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Said About Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day
As the No. 3 Oregon Ducks are preparing to face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke to reporters after practice on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Lanning did not speak about any of the team's injuries, but he did provide some insights on Ohio State standouts like defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
The Ducks restricted the media from viewing any portions of Wednesday's practice, as the team increases its secrecy before one of the biggest game of the season. Lanning provided some updates on his team, but he remained relatively tight-lipped.
Opening statement:
Lanning: "All right. Good work day today. Sorry, I had to keep you guys out of it. We know James (Crepea) went to Ohio State, so no offense there. Good work, good practice. And certainly enjoyed the work, making climbs in the right direction, so got to keep it going."
On Ohio State pass rushers J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer:
Lanning: "Yea, I mean they're great speed to power guys. They change their technique a lot on the edge. There's times that they're upfield, there's times they close, but they play with great violence and they run to the ball."
On the Buckeyes linebacker unit:
Lanning: "Yeah, just really sound. You know, there's a reason these guys don't give up explosive plays. They tackle really well in space, they do a good job communicating. You know, they don't have technique errors or scheme errors."
On recruiting against Ohio State as a Big Ten program:
Lanning: "Certainly, it helped us. Obviously, Oregon has a great product, Ohio State has a great product. When you want to recruit the best players in the nation, you're going to recruit against teams like that at times."
On his excitement level for the game:
Lanning: "I try to prepare for each game the same, and certainly everyone knows this game and what its implications are, but it is a game, right? It's a game, it's the next game. That's why it's the most important one."
On Jordan Burch returning for his senior year:
Lanning: "I think you just get honest feedback from the resources you have. And also, you know, knowing that there's something left on the table for him. He felt like there's a little bit more that he could tap into. I think you're seeing a lot of that this season from him."
On the offense's making progress in the red zone in practice:
Lanning: "Yeah, I think so."
On participating in ESPN's College GameDay:
Lanning: "Yeah, I imagine so."
On buying into the Ohio State vs. Oregon new rivalry:
Lanning: "Yeah, it's the next game. Like I said, the next game is the most important game. So, certainly one we're excited about."
On the Oregon Ducks' team theme:
Lanning: "It's really for our team more than anything. It's for our team. So beyond that, I'll leave it there."
On the pregame ceremonies/rituals:
Lanning: "Yea, I don't spend a lot of time worrying about all that. I worry about what we're doing in-between the whistles."
On linebacker Bryce Boettcher:
Lanning: "Bryce has done a great job. He brings competitive spirit every single time he steps on the practice field. He plays with relentless effort, something we talk about a lot, and he's a guy that's been really accountable to his teammates."
On Oregon's defensive backs facing Ohio State's wide receivers:
Lanning: "That's where playing the ball is so important this week. They have great size, so we have to get great rush. Rush and coverage have to work together this week."
MORE: Ohio State Coach Chip Kelly: 'I Didn't Build' Oregon Ducks Program
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Ohio State Buckeyes In Autzen Stadium
MORE: What Ohio State QB Will Howard Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Dillon Gabriel
MORE: EXCLUSIVE Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Facing Former Coach Chip Kelly, Ohio State
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning: What Chip Kelly 'Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For'
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State