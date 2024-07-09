Which Oregon Football Freshman Can Make Instant Impact?
JacQawn "Shaq" McCroy, Offensive Tackle
It’s been said for offensive lineman, “you can’t coach size”. That term is particularly evident for Pinson, Alabama native JacQawn “Shaq” McCroy. McCroy is an intimidating figure at 6’8 and 365 pounds, taller than former towering Oregon linemen like Malaesala Aumavae Laulu and Penei Sewell.
Joining a large and physical conference like the Big Ten means Oregon will most likely hold on to their tried and true Jumbo Package formation. Packing the box allows for a strengthened run game and nothing accomplishes a wall better than big bodies up front. McCroy could very well be that big body. His tape also shows an agility to spring out of three point position quickly for his size.
Right now, Josh Connerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius are projected to take the starting two offensive tackle spots respectively. If either gets hurt with back-ups Kawika Rogers and George Silva lining up instead, it makes sense to get the ESPN 4th ranked offensive tackle recruit in the nation ready to line up.