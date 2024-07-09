Ducks Digest

Which Oregon Football Freshman Can Make Instant Impact?

With the Oregon Ducks Spring Game behind us and the countdown to college football kickoff looming, which fresh-faced talents will see the field under the Oregon and coach Dan Lanning's Big Ten debut?

Ally Osborne

Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers goes up for a pass during warmups ahead of the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers goes up for a pass during warmups ahead of the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA
Oregon Green Team defensive back Dakoda Fields intercepts a pass indended for wide receiver Jurrion Dickey
Oregon Green Team defensive back Dakoda Fields intercepts a pass indended for wide receiver Jurrion Dickey during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Dakoda Fields, Corner

Another stand-out of the Oregon Spring Game, Gardena, California’s Dakoda Fields secured a 54 yard interception for the green team. It’s worth noting Field’s interception was the sole interception of the showcase.

During the post spring game press conference, Lanning shouted out both Aaron Flowers and Fields.

“It’s really hard to be able to come in and compete, especially as a freshman in this defense, and what we ask these guys to do," Lanning said. "There’s a lot they have to absorb and sometimes days like today are awesome days to see those guys go out there and play fast.”

The four-star recruit does have a history of injuries in high school, leading him to miss a portion of spring practice before the Spring Game, but his athleticism provides an upside.

Like Flowers, Fields also spread his time to a limited track and field career. His tape shows he’s not afraid of contact and frequently shows a quickness to cover.

Currently, the corner position is up for debate due to injuries with Jahlil Florence and the legal troubles of Daylen Austin. Kam Alexander is the current front runner for the field while the boundary appears to be marked by Rodrick Pleasant and Jabbar Muhammad. Due to the unpredictable status of that position’s depth, we might see Fields getting some play time.

