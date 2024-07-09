Which Oregon Football Freshman Can Make Instant Impact?
Dakoda Fields, Corner
Another stand-out of the Oregon Spring Game, Gardena, California’s Dakoda Fields secured a 54 yard interception for the green team. It’s worth noting Field’s interception was the sole interception of the showcase.
During the post spring game press conference, Lanning shouted out both Aaron Flowers and Fields.
“It’s really hard to be able to come in and compete, especially as a freshman in this defense, and what we ask these guys to do," Lanning said. "There’s a lot they have to absorb and sometimes days like today are awesome days to see those guys go out there and play fast.”
The four-star recruit does have a history of injuries in high school, leading him to miss a portion of spring practice before the Spring Game, but his athleticism provides an upside.
Like Flowers, Fields also spread his time to a limited track and field career. His tape shows he’s not afraid of contact and frequently shows a quickness to cover.
Currently, the corner position is up for debate due to injuries with Jahlil Florence and the legal troubles of Daylen Austin. Kam Alexander is the current front runner for the field while the boundary appears to be marked by Rodrick Pleasant and Jabbar Muhammad. Due to the unpredictable status of that position’s depth, we might see Fields getting some play time.