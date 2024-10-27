Will Oregon Ducks Be Unanimous No. 1 Team in AP Top 25 Poll?
For the first time in over a decade, the Oregon Ducks took the field as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll against No. 20 Illinois on Saturday. The Ducks handled business, winning 38-9, and pulled starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel midway through the fourth quarter. With the convincing win, can the Ducks become the unanimous No. 1 team in the country?
When asked about his team's ranking in his weekly press conference on Oct. 21, Oregon coach Dan Lanning responded, "Who cares?"
While Lanning has his team focused, fans are certainly checking the polls to see the Ducks can climb.
In the Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll, Oregon received 59 out of 61 first-place votes, and the other two went to the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. With an off week for Georgia, the Ducks' 38-9 win over No. 20 Illinois could sway the voters.
However, the Bulldogs have two more ranked opponents on their schedule, while the Ducks currently have none. If Georgia beats No. 18 Ole Miss and No. 7 Tennessee, they might have a case to leapfrog Oregon for the No. 1 spot.
No. 3 Penn State survived the trip to Wisconsin with a 28-13, but the Nittany Lions' starting quarterback Drew Allar left the game with a knee injury. Penn State's upcoming matchup with No. 4 Ohio State has major implications in both the Big Ten Conference standings and the national rankings.
After traveling to Penn State, the Buckeyes have one ranked game remaining against No. 13 Indiana on Nov. 23. Ohio State has a strong chance to spoil both Penn State's and Indiana's undefeated seasons and cement themselves in the Big Ten Championship game.
No. 5 Texas survived a scare against No. 25 Vanderbilt, winning 27-24. The Longhorns are trying to make the case as the best one-loss team in the country, and they have a chance to assert themselves against No. 14 Texas A&M after the Aggies defeated No. 8 LSU on Saturday night.
The Oregon Ducks should remain atop the AP Top 25 Poll with three ranked wins over No. 4 Ohio State, No. 17 Boise State, and No. 20 Illinois. While the Fighting Illini might fall out of the top 25 after losing to the Ducks, the Boise State Broncos have a strong chance to make the College Football Playoff after beating UNLV on Friday night.
This article will be updated when the AP Top 25 Poll is released at 11 a.m. PT.
