Oregon Well Represented in Summer Olympics

The Olympic games are back after a five-year wait, and Oregon will be well-represented in Tokyo.

17 Ducks will compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, including nine on Team USA. 11 Ducks are competing for the first time in the Olympic games.

Leading the way for Team USA is Galen Rupp, who will be competing in his fourth Olympics, joining Oregon Sports Hall of Famer and 1976 gold medalist Mac Wilkins as the only two four-time Olympics to come out of the Oregon track and field program.

Rupp will be competing for his first gold medal at the Olympic games, as he earned bronze in the marathon in Rio in 2016 and silver at 10,000 meters in 2012. In his first Olympics in 2008 in Beijing, he finished 13th at 10,000 meters.

Matthew Centrowitz is the defending Olympic champion in the 1500 meters and will compete in his third Olympics. He finished 0.04 seconds shy of a bronze medal in the 1500s in 2012.

Four Ducks will be competing in their second Olympics — Devon Allen (110 meters hurdles), English Gardner (defending champion in 4x100m relay pool), Claire Michel (triathlon), and Jenna Prandini (100 and 200 meters).

Seven Ducks from the 2020-21 roster qualified for the Olympics — Cole Hocker (1500 meters), Micah Williams (4x100m relay pool), Charlie Hunter (800 meters), Emmanuel Ihemeje (triple jump), Kemba Nelson (4x100m relay pool), Lauri Paredes (javelin), and Aneta Konieczek (steeplechase).

The 2021 Olympic games open July 23 and continue through Aug. 8. The games were originally scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020, but were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the Ducks competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, sorted by country:

United States

Devon Allen - 110 meters hurdles

Matthew Centrowitz - 1500 meters

English Gardner - 4x100m relay pool

Cravon Gillespie - 4x100m relay pool

Cole Hocker - 1500 meters

Jenna Prandini - 100 and 200 meters

Raevyn Rogers - 800 meters

Galen Rupp - marathon

Micah Williams - 4x100m relay pool

Australia

Jessica Hull - 1500 meters

Charlie Hunter - 800 meters

Belgium

Claire Michel - triathlon

Canada

Jillian Weir - hammer

Italy

Emmanuel Ihemeje - triple jump

Jamaica

Kemba Nelson - 4x100m relay pool

Paraguay

Lauri Paredes - javelin

Poland

Aneta Konieczek - steeplechase

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon Makes Top Five for Jacarius Clayton

Thibodeaux Racking Up Preseason Awards

Kelvin Banks Discusses Oregon Commitment

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com