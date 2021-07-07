Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Oregon Set for Heavy Presence in 2020 Summer Olympics

The Olympic games are back after a five-year wait, and Oregon will be well-represented in Tokyo.
Author:

17 Ducks will compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, including nine on Team USA. 11 Ducks are competing for the first time in the Olympic games.

Leading the way for Team USA is Galen Rupp, who will be competing in his fourth Olympics, joining Oregon Sports Hall of Famer and 1976 gold medalist Mac Wilkins as the only two four-time Olympics to come out of the Oregon track and field program.

Rupp will be competing for his first gold medal at the Olympic games, as he earned bronze in the marathon in Rio in 2016 and silver at 10,000 meters in 2012. In his first Olympics in 2008 in Beijing, he finished 13th at 10,000 meters.

Matthew Centrowitz is the defending Olympic champion in the 1500 meters and will compete in his third Olympics. He finished 0.04 seconds shy of a bronze medal in the 1500s in 2012.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Kemba Nelson
Play
News

Oregon Well Represented in Summer Olympics

17 total Ducks are headed to Tokyo to compete against the best this summer.

Jacarius Clayton MSU Visit
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Makes Top Five for 2022 DL

Are the Ducks closing in on adding another big body in the trenches?

Kayvon Thibodeaux Pac-12 Championship
Play
Football

Thibodeaux Racks Up Preseason Honors

All eyes are on the Ducks star as preseason awards continue to roll in.

Four Ducks will be competing in their second Olympics — Devon Allen (110 meters hurdles), English Gardner (defending champion in 4x100m relay pool), Claire Michel (triathlon), and Jenna Prandini (100 and 200 meters).

Seven Ducks from the 2020-21 roster qualified for the Olympics — Cole Hocker (1500 meters), Micah Williams (4x100m relay pool), Charlie Hunter (800 meters), Emmanuel Ihemeje (triple jump), Kemba Nelson (4x100m relay pool), Lauri Paredes (javelin), and Aneta Konieczek (steeplechase).

The 2021 Olympic games open July 23 and continue through Aug. 8. The games were originally scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020, but were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the Ducks competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, sorted by country:

United States

  • Devon Allen - 110 meters hurdles
  • Matthew Centrowitz - 1500 meters
  • English Gardner - 4x100m relay pool
  • Cravon Gillespie - 4x100m relay pool
  • Cole Hocker - 1500 meters
  • Jenna Prandini - 100 and 200 meters
  • Raevyn Rogers - 800 meters
  • Galen Rupp - marathon
  • Micah Williams - 4x100m relay pool

Australia

  • Jessica Hull - 1500 meters
  • Charlie Hunter - 800 meters

Belgium

  • Claire Michel - triathlon

Canada

  • Jillian Weir - hammer

Italy

  • Emmanuel Ihemeje - triple jump

Jamaica

  • Kemba Nelson - 4x100m relay pool

Paraguay

  • Lauri Paredes - javelin

Poland

  • Aneta Konieczek - steeplechase

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon Makes Top Five for Jacarius Clayton

Thibodeaux Racking Up Preseason Awards

Kelvin Banks Discusses Oregon Commitment

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com

More Ducks

Kemba Nelson
News

Oregon Well Represented in Summer Olympics

Jacarius Clayton MSU Visit
Recruiting

Oregon Makes Top Five for 2022 DL

Kayvon Thibodeaux Pac-12 Championship
Football

Thibodeaux Racks Up Preseason Honors

Kelvin Banks Tunnel Yell
Recruiting

Banks Excited to Join Oregon Brotherhood

Chance Gray
Recruiting

Oregon Makes Top Two for 2022 PG Chance Gray

Isaac Slade-Matautia Stanford 2019
Football

Isaac Slade-Matautia Announces Transfer Destination

Mark Wasikowski
Baseball

REPORT: Mark Wasikowski Agrees to Contract Extension

Isaiah Sategna Oregon OV 4 Cropped
Recruiting

Ducks WR Target Isaiah Sategna Set to Announce Commitment