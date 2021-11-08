Washington Huskies Suspend Jimmy Lake Without Pay

The Huskies will be without their head coach against Arizona State this week.

The Washington Huskies have suspended Head Football Coach Jimmy Lake without pay for this week's game against Arizona State, Director of Athletics Jen Cohen has announced in a press release Monday morning.

The suspension stems from an incident that occurred during the first half of the Oregon game last week when Lake appeared to strike one of his players after what he said was some "chipping back and forth" between the two teams during the rivalry game.

"Our staff has spent the last 24-plus hours reviewing video of the incident, as well as speaking with Coach Lake, the involved student-athlete and several other student-athletes and members of the staff, and I have made the decision to suspend Coach Lake for next Saturday’s game against Arizona State," Cohen said in the release.

Lake was asked about the interaction following the Huskies' 26-16 loss to the Ducks.

"No, so [Ruperake Fuavai], the guys were chipping back and forth, and one of our players, 'Rake,' was close up in an Oregon defender's face and I went in to separate them and push them back and then after that, we settled down a little bit," Lake said.

"And that was our deal all week long was we gotta have poise. We knew that this was going to be a very heated matchup, and there was gonna be a lot of trash talking. When we stepped in there, we were glad that a penalty wasn't thrown on our guys to put us back even further on that kickoff return. I separated them. I didn't strike him. I separated them."

The press release continues to state that Lake's suspension is effective immediately and he will not be involved in any football-related activities this week. The suspension will be lifted on Sunday Nov. 14 and Defensive Coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as the acting head coach in Lake's absence on top of his normal coordinator role.

Lake will not meet with the media this week, but both Gregory and Junior Adams will be made available for the media on Monday at 3 p.m.

Adams, who is listed as the Wide Receivers coach on the team roster, is serving as the play-caller following the firing of Offensive Coordinator John Donovan on Sunday.

"President Cauce, our Faculty Athletics Representative, Alexes Harris, and members of our executive staff are in agreement that while we do not believe that his actions were intentional or deliberate, we can have no tolerance for a coach interacting with a student in the manner Coach Lake did," the release states. "We have high expectations of conduct for our coaches, and we will not shy away from those expectations."

Washington faces Arizona State in Seattle on Saturday at 4 p.m.

