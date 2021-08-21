University of Oregon Releases New Guidelines for Sporting Events

This is the info you need to know ahead of Oregon's home opener against Fresno State.

Starting August 23, the University of Oregon will require people 12 years or older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of university events and activities.

The school shared the news on Twitter.

This news comes as Coronavirus cases continue to see a rise across the country.

"This decision was made in partnership with public health authorities and peer institutions in the state to help keep our communities safe in the face of rising COVID case counts," the school said in a statement on Twitter. All guests in attendance five years and older will be required to wear face coverings, per direction from Lane County Public Health.

The university also shared a letter to the fans, in which they go into deeper detail as far as their reasoning behind the decision and their work with local health leaders and state authorities.

Fans can find more information on this news by visiting the school's website.

