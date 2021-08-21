August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

University of Oregon Releases New Attendance Guidelines for Sporting Events

This is the info you need to know ahead of Oregon's home opener against Fresno State.
Author:

Starting August 23, the University of Oregon will require people 12 years or older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of university events and activities.

The school shared the news on Twitter.

This news comes as Coronavirus cases continue to see a rise across the country. 

"This decision was made in partnership with public health authorities and peer institutions in the state to help keep our communities safe in the face of rising COVID case counts," the school said in a statement on Twitter. All guests in attendance five years and older will be required to wear face coverings, per direction from Lane County Public Health. 

The university also shared a letter to the fans, in which they go into deeper detail as far as their reasoning behind the decision and their work with local health leaders and state authorities. 

Fans can find more information on this news by visiting the school's website.

More from Ducks Digest

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Autzen Stadium Broad
Play
News

University of Oregon Releases New Guidelines for Sporting Events

Here's what you need to know ahead of the start of football season.

Tristan Gebbia Oregon State Beavers
Play
Football

Top Three Trap Games on Oregon's 2021 Schedule

If anyone is going to upset the Ducks this season, look out for these three teams.

Bradyn Swinson 8:19:21
Play
Football

Swinson Continues Turning Heads in Fall Camp

Could the freshman edge defender be this year's X factor on defense?

Freshman Focus: Safety Jeffrey Bassa

Swinson battling for starting reps in fall camp

Oregon's top trap games in 2021 football season

Join the Community 

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

Autzen Stadium Broad
News

University of Oregon Releases New Guidelines for Sporting Events

Tristan Gebbia Oregon State Beavers
Football

Top Three Trap Games on Oregon's 2021 Schedule

Bradyn Swinson 8:19:21
Football

Swinson Continues Turning Heads in Fall Camp

Jeffrey Bassa
Football

Freshman Focus: Jeffrey Bassa

Mase Funa
Football

LOOK: Photos From Fall Camp August 19

Kris Hutson Fall camp
Football

Practice Report: August 19

Joe Salave'a Warmups
Football

Oregon Developing Depth Along the Defensive Line

Offensive Line Medicine Ball Drill
Football

How the Offensive Line Has Improved in the Offseason, Fall Camp