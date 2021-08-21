University of Oregon Releases New Attendance Guidelines for Sporting Events
Starting August 23, the University of Oregon will require people 12 years or older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of university events and activities.
The school shared the news on Twitter.
This news comes as Coronavirus cases continue to see a rise across the country.
"This decision was made in partnership with public health authorities and peer institutions in the state to help keep our communities safe in the face of rising COVID case counts," the school said in a statement on Twitter. All guests in attendance five years and older will be required to wear face coverings, per direction from Lane County Public Health.
The university also shared a letter to the fans, in which they go into deeper detail as far as their reasoning behind the decision and their work with local health leaders and state authorities.
Fans can find more information on this news by visiting the school's website.
More from Ducks Digest
University of Oregon Releases New Guidelines for Sporting Events
Here's what you need to know ahead of the start of football season.
Top Three Trap Games on Oregon's 2021 Schedule
If anyone is going to upset the Ducks this season, look out for these three teams.
Swinson Continues Turning Heads in Fall Camp
Could the freshman edge defender be this year's X factor on defense?
Freshman Focus: Safety Jeffrey Bassa
Swinson battling for starting reps in fall camp
Oregon's top trap games in 2021 football season
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE