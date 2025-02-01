How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs Michigan Women’s Basketball: TV, Preview, Prediction
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks are riding a four-game winning streak following a big win over No. 16 Michigan State on the road, handing the Spartans their first home loss of the season. Now, the Ducks look to extend their winning streak to five as they head to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Sunday’s matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the Ducks and Wolverines. Michigan is the third and final Big Ten opponent that Oregon had not faced ahead of this season, along with Purdue and Penn State.
How to Watch
The Oregon Ducks (16-5, 7-3) will face the Michigan Wolverines (14-7, 5-5) on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Tip-off is set for 9 a.m. PT and will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus (B1G+).
Preview
After winning three consecutive games at home in Matthew Knight Arena, the Ducks began their road trip through the state of Michigan with a 63-59 win over the No. 16 Michigan State Spartans. The Ducks took the lead early, scoring the first basket, and did not give up their lead for the rest of the game.
Guard Peyton Scott led the Ducks in scoring with 12 points, while Nani Falatea and Deja Kelly each added 10. Center Philipina Kyei was a force in the paint, finishing the game with nine points and ten rebounds. The win marked Oregon’s second victory over a top-20 opponent this season.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Throws Record-Breaking Ball At Senior Bowl: Crushes Josh Allen Speed
MORE: NFL To Hire Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Or Georgia Bulldogs To Land Nation’s No. 2 Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes History: Wins Stallings Award For Leadership
With Thursday’s win, Oregon has now won four straight and seven of its last eight games, making them a tough opponent to stop, especially when coming off a big upset.
Michigan, on the other hand, enters Sunday’s game looking for redemption after dropping its last two games to Michigan State and Wisconsin. The Wolverines have some work to do in order to claw their way back into the AP Top 25, and it begins Sunday with Oregon.
Michigan boasts an effective offense in which four different players are averaging in double digits. Freshman Olivia Olson leads the team in scoring with 16.6 points per game, while fellow freshman teammate Syla Swords is close behind with 15.3 points per game.
The Wolverines rank third in the Big Ten in both three-point shooting percentage (35.0) and three-pointers per game (7.6), while ranking fourth in three-point percentage defense, allowing teams to shoot just 27.8 percent a game. Michigan's plus-7.2 average rebounding margin is the fifth-best in the conference, helped by Swords' team-leading 6.1 boards a night.
Although the Wolverines have multiple shooting threats on their roster, they will have to operate against Oregon’s fast-paced, scrappy defense. Oregon’s aggressiveness on defense has given opposing teams problems all season. The Ducks average 10.1 steals per game and have registered double-digit steals in 11 of their last 18 games. On top of that, Oregon’s defense has held each of its last 12 opponents below their season average while allowing opponents to shoot just 28.3 percent from the three-point line.
On Thursday, the Ducks held the No. 16 Spartans to a season-low point total while suppressing Michigan State to just 25 percent shooting from the three-point line. Before the matchup, the Spartans were averaging 89.5 points per game at home. They scored just 59 against Oregon.
Like the Ducks, the Wolverines also recently played Michigan State. However, Michigan’s outcome against Michigan State was dramatically different than Oregon’s. While Oregon handed MSU its first home loss of the season, the Wolverines were trampled by the Spartans, losing by 30 points, 88-58.
Prediction
Oregon has the clear momentum heading into Sunday’s matchup, and all signs point to the Ducks extending their winning streak to five. The Ducks are coming off a statement road win over No. 16 Michigan State. On the other hand, Michigan has struggled recently, dropping two straight, including a lopsided 88-58 loss to those same Spartans.
Oregon’s defense has been the key to its success, holding 12 consecutive opponents below their season scoring averages and forcing over 10 steals per game. That aggressive, high-pressure style could pose serious problems for Michigan’s offense, despite the Wolverines’ multiple scoring threats. While Michigan has four players averaging double figures, Oregon has shown it can neutralize top scorers.
Oregon’s balanced scoring attack gives them an edge. Peyton Scott, Nani Falatea, and Deja Kelly all contribute consistently, while Philipina Kyei controls the paint with her rebounding and inside presence. The Ducks have also been finding ways to win tough games, showing resilience and composure in close contests.
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bieliema Takes Shot At Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Why Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Declined NFL Pro Bowl Invite: Injury Procedure?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Candidate to Replace Ohio State Buckeyes' Jim Knowles?