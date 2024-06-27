Oregon Track: Incoming Duck Named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year
Oregon women's track and field signee Annaliese Taylor is the 2023-24 Gatorade Arizona Girls Track & Field Player of the Year. Taylor is the first Gatorade Arizona Girls Track & Field Player of the Year to be chosen from Canyon View High School.
The Gatorade Player of the Year award honors the nation's most exceptional high school athletes in twelve sports: baseball, basketball, cross country, football, soccer, track and field, softball, and volleyball.
Athletes are chosen based on three key factors: Athletic Excellence, Academic Achievement, and Exemplary Character. This year, Taylor displayed prominence in all three categories, earning Arizona Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.
Taylor committed to the University of Oregon on April 25, choosing Oregon over Kentucky and Arizona State.
"Annaliese Taylor not only closed out her prep career as one of the best combo hurdlers in the state's history but her willingness to then pursue top competition at three high-level postseason meets staked her with valuable experience heading into the collegiate ranks," Rich Gonzalez, editor of PrepCalTrack.com, said.
The senior hurdler dominated the AIA state meet this season. She claimed the gold medal in the 300-meter hurdles with an impressive time of 41.15 seconds. Taylor also secured a silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles, which significantly contributed to her team's third-place finish.
Taylor's success was not limited to the finals. During the state prelims, she shattered expectations by winning the 300-meter hurdles in 41.10 seconds, the second-fastest time ever recorded in the state. This remarkable feat ranked fifth nationally among high school athletes in 2024.
Her dominance continued after her high school season, with performances in the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles placing her among the top 25 competitors in the nation.
Off the track, Taylor has maintained a weighted 3.37 GPA and volunteered locally at Hope Assembly Church in Arizona. She also mentored in the Youth Cheer program at Western Sky Middle School.
Taylor's success on and off track makes her an ideal candidate for the Gatorade Player of the Year award. She is poised to make a positive impact on campus in Track Town USA this fall.
