Payton Pritchard 'Emotional' Visit To Oregon Ducks: Wedding, Aiming For Another NBA Title
Former Oregon Ducks star Payton Pritchard came home to Eugene this weekend to take in the Oregon Ducks football game vs. the Boise State Broncos. The NBA Champion received a rousing welcome from the Oregon fans in Autzen Stadium. Pritchard, a West Linn, Oregon native, is one the most accomplished and beloved Ducks of all time - famous for his exciting buzzer-beaters and grit on the basketball court.
Pritchard has had a very busy and momentous year: beating the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Championship and getting married to content creator Emma MacDonald. Notably, at the Celtics NBA Championship parade Pritchard represented his home state and alma mater in a 1994 Pac-10 champions Oregon Rose Bowl shirt.
As the Ducks beat Boise State, 37-34, Pritchard was all smiles and took the time to talk with the Oregon media at halftime.
"It's emotional coming back here. It's been a while. But just seeing all the appreciation, the love I have for the state of Oregon," Pritchard said. "It's special."
Pritchard reveals his perspective on the 2024 Oregon basketball program, his relationship with current Duck Jackson Shelstad, his wedding and winning the NBA Title with the Boston Celtics.
Q: What was it like to workout in Oregon this week?
Pritchard: I worked out with some of the guys on Friday night. So I just came back from the gym. It was good. It was easy. Some of the guys play, obviously, I have a close relationship with Jackson (Shelstad) and stuff. Just trying to get back a little bit. A lot of milestones, obviously, for the last few weeks.
Q: How would you describe just what life has been like?
Pritchard: It's definitely crazy. Obviously, a lot of great memories and winning a championship and getting married and stuff like that. So big life moments. But hopefully, I can keep adding to it.
Q: As you to build on this year, your career, your progression, where are you at?
Pritchard: Man, obviously with my work, I don't know. The sky's the limit, so every year I try to make a jump. People try to put limits on it. I break them down, so hopefully this next year I do the same thing and make another jump and then better myself, which helps our team win another championship. So that's all that matters at the end of the day.
Q: What's been like to be in Boston with such a historic franchise?
Pritchard: I mean, it's the best. There's no other sports city like that. Having the Patriots, the Red Sox, the Bruins and all that, and then obviously us, it's a big time sports city. So we're just happy we added another banner to the collection.
Q: What's it like accomplishing goals?
Pritchard: Yeah it's crazy but i mean, I feel like it's something i'm used to. I feel like when i put my mind to something i'm gonna achieve it, no matter what it takes, and i'll sacrifice everything i got in my life to achieve it it's no super kind of sacrifices you made as a young guy you reflect on those moments still you're checking all these big boxes now later in your career uh you know it's funny i was just talking about it with one of my friends, and uh we were talking about My friends, they went to a bar last night. And before the bar, I ended up going to the gym. And I jokingly was like, you know, this is the sacrifices that you make as kids that, like, people don't think about. You know, missing out with, like, son. Like, obviously, I want to go to hang out with my friends. But instead, I went to the gym and got it in and stuff like that. So it's like the sacrifices like that every day that make a difference. And I pride myself on that. And I'll continue to do that.
Q: What's your relationship like with Jackson Shelstad and his Dad?
Pritchard: Well, I mean, I've known Jackson since he's been a little kid, so he's from West Linn, and we're close family friends, so his work ethic, I think he's more athletic than I was, so he has that on me, so, but he has a lot of potential, and I'm looking forward to seeing his journey. I'm just going to get this level, maybe, and I'll get past the senior level.
Q: What was best part of the NBA Championship parade?
Pritchard: Probably about the thousand beers I got thrown at my head. It's funny, I mean, my wife actually, she got probably bruised up a couple times by shots and beers. It's like, you're on this top of this bus and there's every direction, millions of fans and they're just throwing drinks at you. So it's, you're dodging them, catching them and then shotgun them, whatever. It's a crazy experience.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: 'Insane' Ducks Must 'Clean Sh!t Up'
MORE: How Far Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s Heisman Trophy Odds Have Dropped
MORE: Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix Scores First NFL Touchdown Against Seattle Seahawks
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Resilient' Ducks Survive Boise State, Ashton Jeanty