Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Uniforms Release PHOTOS: 'Fly Era' Black Uniforms Debut
We’re only days away from the Oregon Ducks facing their toughest opponent of the season: Ohio State. This upcoming match-up brings the highest ranked teams to ever go toe to toe at Autzen Stadium. Even ESPN’s College Gameday is currently unloading their gear in Eugene to broadcast for the tenth ever time at the university.
So, with this many eyes on Oregon, it’s only natural the Ducks show off some killer threads. Announced on the @GoDucks “X” (formerly Twitter) page, the long-rumored “Fly Era” all-black uniforms from the “Generation O” collection will be debuting on Rich Brooks Field for this historic occasion.
Modeled by senior running back and Michigan State game stand-out Jordan James, the “Fly Era” black uniform sports a unique shoulder pad combination of carbon fiber patterned wings and steel plating, alluding to the generations of Oregon uniforms. The “Fly Era” has detailing of white and green throughout, but predominantly keeps an inky black. With silver wings on the sides, the matte helmet sports a black base.
Fans are encouraged to wear black to Autzen Stadium this Saturday to match the athletes on the field. Let’s say it’s the Duck Fans “Fly Era” too.
In an interview with Oregon Duck on Sports Illustrated and KOIN 6 Sports reporter Ally Osborne, the designers behind the “Fly Era” and the “Generation O” uniform line, Todd Van Horne and Quinn Van Horne of Van Horne Designs, dove into the creation of the “Fly Era.”
“This one was a fun one,” said Quinn Van Horne. “The Fly Era jersey. The players have been talking [about this]. And you know, all the ideas come back from the players and that’s really what ‘Generation O’ is meant to encapsulate. There’s been so many decades of player input on these jerseys and finding unique pieces.”
The “Fly Era” is truly an ode to the history of Oregon Football. In the announcement for the uniform during the pre-season, the “Black Mamba” himself former Oregon wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas presented the combination with linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. According to the Van Hornes, every part of this uniform has influences from Oregon athletes.
“The diamond plate was inspired by a former player who liked the attitude of the heavy duty machinery and trucking and the wings were inspired by other players in ways. This was a fun way of - when we met with the Oregon players - we talked about ‘hey, we would love to find a way to honor all of these amazing eras of Oregon Football that has led to where we are today,” Quinn Van Horne said.
“Each little piece tells a story,” Todd Van Horne said. “I think that story makes up a powerful narrative at the end and I think that when they take the field, they’re representing something that’s bigger than themselves and that’s really neat.”
In an exclusive interview with KOIN 6’s and Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated's Ally Osborne, former Oregon running back Jonathan Stewart spoke on the debut of the “Fly Era” uniforms.
“It’s a good blend between all the good things of Oregon,” Stewart said. “Ever since Oregon started popping off with the fly attire, the fly jersey schemes, and all that, it’s the perfect blend of the dark patterns. And if you know anything about Oregon, when it comes to those black unis, there’s something about the mindset. It’s like ‘hey, I’m here for one thing and one thing only and it’s to handle business.’ I would call this our business suit.”
This "business suit" is the final pre-season teased “Generation O” uniform combination to be debuted for the program. Previously, the “Mighty Oregon” uniform hit the field for the UCLA game in Pasadena, California, and the “Gang Green” uniform hit the turf at Autzen against Idaho to open the season.
Oregon’s new uniform era is inspired by a group of football athletes and Oregon Equipment Administrator, Kenny Farr. The “Uniform Committee” chose particular decades of Oregon Football to honor through their uniform designs, ultimately brought to life by Van Horne Designs and Nike. Farr joined the Oregon program in 2008 and is instrumental in the way Oregon utilizes their unique uniform designs.
You can see the Oregon Ducks debut their “Fly Era” uniform combination against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, October 12th with kick-off at 4:30pm.
Only one question remains: how fast will the Duck Store sell out of these jerseys?
MORE: Ohio State Coach Chip Kelly: 'I Didn't Build' Oregon Ducks Program
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Ohio State Buckeyes In Autzen Stadium
MORE: What Ohio State QB Will Howard Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Dillon Gabriel
MORE: EXCLUSIVE Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Facing Former Coach Chip Kelly, Ohio State
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning: What Chip Kelly 'Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For'
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State