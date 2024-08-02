Oregon Football Uniforms: White Ducks Jersey Sneak Peek
A new Oregon Ducks jersey style is coming to the Duck Store in 2024, according to it's Twitter/X.
The white Oregon Ducks uniform style is dripping with cool details, including feather wings and steel grated design of the 2000's.
The Ducks uniforms are always a hot topic. Oregon football released a new 'Generation O' Gang Green uniform combination last month and most Ducks fans are ecstatic.
The predominately green uniforms with yellow details have "gang green" stitched in the collar. Note the Big Ten patch on the front with the fighting Duck logo on the shoulder. The fighting Duck is also on the inside of the green gloves. The glossy green helmet features a yellow O.
Oregon is certainly entering its first season in the Big Ten with the 'Best Dressed' title.
Oregon's equipment administrator Kenny Farr helped come up with the concept of the new uniforms with a committee which is comprised of veteran players on the 2024 football team. The committee features players such as Traeshon Holden, Jeffery Bassa, Tez Johnson and Marcus Harper.
“We got some heat coming,” said Johnson this spring.
“It was great to sit down there in the room with Kenny and see everything he had planned for the year.” said Bassa. “To the little details that he does with what helmet we’re gonna wear, what socks we’re gonna wear with this. It was amazing just to be part of history. I know this is going to be a huge year with the uniforms and stuff like that. I know people are excited.”
Farr, who joined the Ducks in 2008, has a history of innovative uniform elements, including the heat-reactive color-changing cleats introduced in 2023.