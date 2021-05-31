Oregon set to Host NCAA Regional in Eugene

Oregon gets the nod for a regional after closing out a strong regular season.

The NCAA regionals will return to Eugene, according to a university press release Sunday evening.

Oregon will host one of 16 regionals for the upcoming NCAA Baseball Tournament. Seeding for the regional and the reveal of other teams is scheduled to be announced between 9 and 10 a.m. Monday during the NCAA selection show ahead of the first game Friday.

The announcement marks the first time the Ducks will host a regional since 2013.

The last time a regional was held in Eugene the Ducks made it to the championship game against the Rice Owls, but ended their season with an 11-4 loss.

Oregon won all three games of the Eugene regional when PK Park played host in 2012, capped off by an 8-1 win over Austin Peay in the final game that would catapult the Ducks to a super regional.

Mark Wasikowski's Ducks wrapped up the regular season over the weekend with a series win over California on the road, solidifying a second-place finish in the Pac-12.

Tickets will go on sale Monday morning around 9 a.m.

More from Ducks Digest

J.T. Tuimoloau locks in Oregon official visit

Oregon infielder Mya Felder enters transfer portal

Penei Sewell starting NFL career at right tackle with Detroit

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com