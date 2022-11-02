Skip to main content

PODCAST: Setting the Stage for Oregon vs. Colorado

Oregon is gearing up to take on the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend after beating Cal on the road last week.

The Ducks are set to travel once again this weekend to battle it out in Boulder against the Colorado Buffaloes. 

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres is joined by Graham Metzker to take an early look at Oregon's week 10 game against the Buffs.

Both Max and Graham detail Oregon's success up to this point and how they can use that to their advantage as they take on a struggling Buffs team looking to upset the Ducks at home. 

Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jamari Johnson Inglewood
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Continuing Pursuit of Jamari Johnson

The latest with one of the most versatile recruits in the 2023 class.

Ducks Digest
Bo Nix Cal
Play
Football

Sports Illustrated Week 10 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

Taking taking stock of the Pac-12 as a crucial month of November begins.

Ducks Digest
Noah Sewell Stanford Celebration
Play
Football

Oregon Debuts at No. 8 in First College Football Playoff Rankings

The Ducks control their destiny in their pursuit of a Pac-12 title.

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (2)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes

More Ducks

Jamari Johnson Inglewood
Recruiting

Oregon Continuing Pursuit of Jamari Johnson

By Max Torres
Bo Nix Cal
Football

Sports Illustrated Week 10 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By Josh Parker
Noah Sewell Stanford Celebration
Football

Oregon Debuts at No. 8 in First College Football Playoff Rankings

By Josh Parker
Devon Williams Colorado
Football

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado

By Josh Parker
Jerry Mixon Sacred Heart
Recruiting

Jerry Mixon Talks Ducks, Senior Season at Sacred Heart Cathedral

By Max Torres
Chase Cota Rain UCLA
Football

Lanning Updates Status of Chase Cota, Sam Taimani, Steven Jones

By Max Torres
Dan Lanning UCLA
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning's Colorado Week Press Conference

By Max Torres
Deion Smith Arizona State
Football

5 Colorado Players to Watch vs. Oregon

By Graham Metzker