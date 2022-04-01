Ducks Dish Podcast: Mookie Cook Commits to Oregon
Breaking down what the Ducks are getting in the 2023 5-star small forward.
Oregon landed its highest-rated commit in program history when 2023 5-star small forward Mookie Cook chose the Ducks over Gonzaga and Kentucky.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres sat down with Michael Visenburg of Pro Insight, who shared his thoughts on what the commitment means for Oregon.
