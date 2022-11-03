Skip to main content

PODCAST: Previewing No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado

The Ducks enter Saturday's game as more than four-score favorites.
  Author:
  Publish date:

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) face the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12) in week 10. 

Bo Nix and the offense have rattled off 40 or more points in seven straight games since they lost to Georgia to start the season and the defense continues to improve on third down and force turnovers.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, Max Torres and LockedOn Ducks host Spencer McLaughlin sit down to take a closer look at the top storylines and what to know heading into Saturday's game.

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

