PODCAST: Previewing No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) face the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12) in week 10.
Bo Nix and the offense have rattled off 40 or more points in seven straight games since they lost to Georgia to start the season and the defense continues to improve on third down and force turnovers.
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, Max Torres and LockedOn Ducks host Spencer McLaughlin sit down to take a closer look at the top storylines and what to know heading into Saturday's game.
Oregon vs. Colorado Score Predictions
The Ducks take their seven-game win streak to Boulder.
