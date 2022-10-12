Skip to main content

PODCAST: Top Takeaways from Oregon vs. Arizona

The Ducks look like they're coming together as a team when it comes to playing hard and fast going into the bye week.
The Ducks get their bye week started this week as they prepare both physically and mentally to host a hot No. 11 UCLA Bruin team next weekend.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres breaks down the Ducks top takeaways from week six's matchup after the Ducks defeated the Wildcats in the desert for the first time since 2011.

Max goes into detail on the specifics on how the Ducks dominated the Wildcats through four quarters and how important this bye week can be for Oregon. 

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcast ink

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

