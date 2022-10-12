PODCAST: Top Takeaways from Oregon vs. Arizona
The Ducks get their bye week started this week as they prepare both physically and mentally to host a hot No. 11 UCLA Bruin team next weekend.
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres breaks down the Ducks top takeaways from week six's matchup after the Ducks defeated the Wildcats in the desert for the first time since 2011.
Max goes into detail on the specifics on how the Ducks dominated the Wildcats through four quarters and how important this bye week can be for Oregon.
