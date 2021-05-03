Oregon Ducks home
Austin Faoliu Signs With the Dallas Cowboys

Faoliu was a veteran along the defensive front in Oregon's 2020 Pac-12 champion defense.
Oregon defensive tackle Austin Faoliu has found a spot in the NFL after going undrafted and signing with the Dallas Cowboys. 

The Cowboys have a ton of names at defensive tackle, but as one of the weaker defenses working to make strides, Faoliu is a welcome addition along the defensive. 

Dallas currently rosters eight defensive tackles. 

The Cowboys invested heavily in the defensive front in this weekend's 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Quinton Bohanna, 6'4", 360 pound lineman from Kentucky with the 192nd pick in the sixth round. Dallas also drafted Osa Odighizuwa, an athletic defensive lineman from UCLA, with the 75th overall pick in the third round.

The team also returns veterans Justin Hamilton, Trysten Hilll, and Antwaun Woods, as well as second-year players Neville Gallimore and Walter Palmore. 

While at Oregon, Faoliu helped anchor the Ducks' defensive line, having his strongest seasons in 2018 and 2019. 

He played in 43 games across 4 seasons at Oregon.

Austin Faoliu Fiesta Bowl 2021

Final college career stats

  • 60 solo tackles, 64 assisted tackles, 124 total tackles
  • 10 tackles for loss
  • 5 sacks
  • 3 forced fumbles
  • 1 pass defended

--

Austin Faoliu Rose Bowl 2020
