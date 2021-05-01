BREAKING: Brady Breeze Selected in the NFL Draft

Oregon Ducks home
Brady Breeze Drafted 215th Overall to the Tennessee Titans

The former Oregon safety has found an NFL home.
Another Oregon Duck has found a home in the NFL. 

Oregon safety Brady Breeze has been selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 215th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

He joins Penei Sewell (Lions), Jevon Holland (Dolphins), and Deommodore Lenoir (49ers) as Oregon players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Breeze was named the defensive MVP of the 2020 Rose Bowl and also turned in a strong performance for Oregon in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah. 

