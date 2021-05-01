Deommodore Lenoir Selected in NFL Draft

Oregon Ducks home
Deommodore Lenoir Drafted 172nd Overall by the San Francisco 49ers

One of the Pac-12's top corners is officially off the board.
Author:
Publish date:

Oregon cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has been selected by San Francisco 49ers the with the 172nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

He joins Penei Sewell and Jevon Holland as Oregon players taken in the NFL Draft. Lenoir will also join former Oregon Duck Arik Armstead in the Bay Area.  

Lenoir was an Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference second team selection each of the last two seasons. He came to Eugene as a 4-star recruit in the class of 2017 in former head coach Willie Taggart's first season at Oregon.

Deommodore Lenoir faces Iowa State in the 2021 Playstation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Final career stats (47 games)

  • 154 total tackles
  • 4 tackles for loss
  • 6 interceptions
  • 27 passes defended
  • 2 forced fumbles
  • 1 fumble recovery

I spoke with Jim Mora about how Lenoir projects at the professional level.

--

