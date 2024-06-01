EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Men's Basketball’s Jermaine Couisnard “Getting Ready for the Draft”
Oregon men's basketball star Jermaine Couisnard is working to take his talents to the next level. Since his collegiate career ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, he has continued to try to put himself in the best possible position for the NBA draft.
Couisnard was a dominant force for the Oregon men's basketball team last season, starting all 36 games and averaging 16.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
After the season, Couisnard announced he would put his name in the NBA draft and has not taken his foot off the gas since.
"I went to LA," Couisnard told Oregon SI's Olivia Cleary. "I've been working out with my trainer and getting ready for the draft."
In addition to individual workouts, the 6-4 guard has worked out with the Lakers, Warriors, and Clippers. He is also preparing to make the trip to Utah to display his talents to the Jazz.
"I work out for the Utah Jazz on June 5, but I worked out for the Warriors this Wednesday, and I worked out for the Clippers Tuesday," Couisnard told Cleary. "I worked out for the Lakers in early May for my Pro Day."
Couisnard is used to playing at a high level against top talents. In the NCAA Tournament, he scored 40 points in Oregon's win against his former school, South Carolina, setting a school record for most points in an NCAA Tournament game. In the Ducks' double overtime loss to Creighton, Couisnard scored 32 points.
"It showcased a lot of things that people didn't know I could do," Couisnard said. "That's what a lot of teams are telling me: They didn't know I could do those things like shooting the ball well or passing the ball or defending. I was able to showcase a lot during the tournament."
Couisnard earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors and was a member of the All-Pac-12 Tournament Team last season. He ranked sixth in the conference in steals (56) and eighth in points (597).
While Couisnard has proven himself at the collegiate level, playing professionally presents a new challenge.
"It's the intensity," Couisnard explained. "It's all the same drills; it's just at a different pace that we have to play, so I think that's the difference. Just the intensity and how hard it is to work. Every rep matters."
Couisnard will head to Utah on June 5 to work out with the Jazz. He also plans to participate in the NBA Summer League, if the opportunity presents itself.
With Utah on the horizon and the Summer League offering a valuable showcase, Couisnard has a unique opportunity to prove himself. This offseason can potentially be a turning point in his NBA journey.