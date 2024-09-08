Live Updates: Oregon Ducks Across NFL, Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix's First Start
As the 2024 NFL season begins, plenty of former Oregon Ducks will be competing for their respective teams. Headlining the list of Pro Ducks are Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, making his first ever start in the NFL.
Both Nix and Herbert play in the afternoon slate of games. The Chargers are hosting division rival Las Vegas Raiders, who drafted offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon in the 2024 NFL draft. Nix and the Broncos are traveling to Seattle to face the Seahawks, and Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson told reporters that he will be making the trip to see Nix play in person.
Rookie running back Bucky Irving was a fan favorite at Oregon, and he will suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:25 p.m. PT against the Washington Commanders.
In the early window, former Ducks tight end Juwan Johnson has recovered from an injury and will be playing in week one with the New Orleans Saints.
Live Updates
12:13 p.m. PT - Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland saved a touchdown by forcing a fumble from Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. in the end zone.
11:20 p.m. PT - New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson caught a 16-yard touchdown from quarterback Derek Carr. The Saints currently lead the Carolina Panthers 30-0.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: 'Insane' Ducks Must 'Clean Sh!t Up'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Struggles Tempering National Championship Expectations
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Resilient' Ducks Survive Boise State, Ashton Jeanty
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Coach Dan Lanning Reacts After Boise State: 'Angry, Relief'
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Live Score Updates
MORE: Payton Pritchard Honored At Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State
MORE: Quarterback Bo Nix Named Denver Broncos Captain, Makes History