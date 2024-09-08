Ducks Digest

Live Updates: Oregon Ducks Across NFL, Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix's First Start

As the NFL season kicks off, follow along how former Oregon Ducks are doing in the first games with their respective teams. Quarterbacks Bo Nix and Justin Herbert both kickoff after 4 p.m PT.

Charlie Viehl

Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High.
As the 2024 NFL season begins, plenty of former Oregon Ducks will be competing for their respective teams. Headlining the list of Pro Ducks are Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, making his first ever start in the NFL.

Both Nix and Herbert play in the afternoon slate of games. The Chargers are hosting division rival Las Vegas Raiders, who drafted offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon in the 2024 NFL draft. Nix and the Broncos are traveling to Seattle to face the Seahawks, and Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson told reporters that he will be making the trip to see Nix play in person.

Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the preseason
Rookie running back Bucky Irving was a fan favorite at Oregon, and he will suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:25 p.m. PT against the Washington Commanders.

In the early window, former Ducks tight end Juwan Johnson has recovered from an injury and will be playing in week one with the New Orleans Saints.

Live Updates

12:13 p.m. PT - Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland saved a touchdown by forcing a fumble from Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. in the end zone.

11:20 p.m. PT - New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson caught a 16-yard touchdown from quarterback Derek Carr. The Saints currently lead the Carolina Panthers 30-0.

