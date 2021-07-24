Dolphins Sign Rookie Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins Sign Second-Round Pick Jevon Holland
As the NFL season nears, more teams are making it a priority to sign their 2021 Draft class. The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of rookie safety and former Oregon Duck Jevon Holland Friday.
The details of the deal have not been made public, but his rookie contract has been projected to be worth as much as $8,716,422 by Overthecap.com. Holland was the first safety off the board in the 2021 NBA Draft
At Oregon Holland was one of only four players in college football to haul in four or more interceptions in both 2018 and 2019 en route to being named a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist for the 2019 season as one of the top defensive backs in the country.
He opted out of the 2020 college football season, but totaled 110 tackles, nine interceptions and defended 19 passes in his two seasons at Oregon. Holland looks to strengthen a rich defensive back tradition for the Ducks, joining Troy Hill (Rams), Terrance Mitchell (Texans), Ugo Amadi (Seahawks) and rookies Thomas Graham Jr. (Bears), Deommodore Lenoir (49ers), Brady Breeze (Titans) as active former Oregon defensive backs on NFL rosters.

