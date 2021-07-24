Dolphins Sign Rookie Jevon Holland

Holland is the highest-drafted defensive back from Oregon since T.J. Ward was selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

As the NFL season nears, more teams are making it a priority to sign their 2021 Draft class. The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of rookie safety and former Oregon Duck Jevon Holland Friday.

The details of the deal have not been made public, but his rookie contract has been projected to be worth as much as $8,716,422 by Overthecap.com. Holland was the first safety off the board in the 2021 NBA Draft

At Oregon Holland was one of only four players in college football to haul in four or more interceptions in both 2018 and 2019 en route to being named a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist for the 2019 season as one of the top defensive backs in the country.

He opted out of the 2020 college football season, but totaled 110 tackles, nine interceptions and defended 19 passes in his two seasons at Oregon. Holland looks to strengthen a rich defensive back tradition for the Ducks, joining Troy Hill (Rams), Terrance Mitchell (Texans), Ugo Amadi (Seahawks) and rookies Thomas Graham Jr. (Bears), Deommodore Lenoir (49ers), Brady Breeze (Titans) as active former Oregon defensive backs on NFL rosters.

More from Ducks Digest

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Johnny Johnson III to represent Oregon at Pac-12 media day

Top destinations for Oregon Ducks players in NBA Draft

Forsyth named to Rimington Trophy watch list

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE