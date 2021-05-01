BREAKING: Thomas Graham Selected in NFL Draft

Oregon Ducks home
Thomas Graham Drafted 228th Overall by the Chicago Bears

The Oregon cornerback is ready to take his game to the next level.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Graham has been selected by the Chicago Bears with the 228th overall pick in the NFL Draft. 

He joins Penei Sewell (Lions), Jevon Holland (Dolphins), and Deommodore Lenoir (49ers) as Oregon players to be selected in this year's draft. 

Prior to opting out of the 2020 season, Graham was the active leader in pass breakups and passes defended. As a junior in 2019 he was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 second team.

Graham was a former USC commit that came to Oregon as a 4-star recruit in the 2017 class. 

Oregon's Thomas Graham goes through drills at the Reese's Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Alabama.

Final college career stats (40 games)

  • 182 total tackles
  • 10.5 tackles for loss
  • 8 interceptions
  • 40 passes defended
  • 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery 

I spoke with Jim Mora about how Graham projects to the next level.

