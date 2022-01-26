2022 DB Cruz Rushing Commits to Oregon Ducks

Skip to main content

Oregon Lands 2022 DB Cruz Rushing

Rushing is the third 2022 prospect to commit to Oregon in January.

2022 defensive back Cruz Rushing has committed to Oregon, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Rushing decommitted from Arizona State as a preferred walk-on on Monday. The Tucson, Ariz. native attends Salpointe Catholic High School and played safety.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect is the third player to commit to Oregon this month, joining offensive lineman Kawika Rogers and wide receiver Justius Lowe. He is the third defensive back in the class for Oregon, along with signee Jalil Tucker and verbal commit Trejon Williams.

Rushing's younger brother, Elijah, was offered a scholarship by Oregon after an unofficial visit to Eugene last weekend. Rushing also attends Salpointe Catholic and is the top-ranked edge rusher in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports.

READ MORE: Elijah Rushing Recaps Oregon Visit, Talks Offer

Elijah confirmed to Ducks Digest that Cruz was not on the visit with him to Eugene this past weekend.

Arizona is a state that Oregon has dug roots into on the recruiting trail in recent years, landing players like 2023 defensive back Cole Martin as well as Dion Jordan, Johnny Johnson III, Tyler Shough, and Ty Thompson. The Ducks have picked up Jonah Miller and Haki Woods from Tucson, where Rushing hails from.

