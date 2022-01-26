2022 DL Gracen Halton Decommits from Oregon

2022 DL Pledge Gracen Halton Decommits from Oregon
2022 defensive lineman commit Gracen Halton has decommitted from Oregon, he announced on Twitter Wednesday.
Halton did not sign with Oregon during the early signing period and took a visit to Oklahoma this past weekend.
"First off I would like to thank the Oregon Community, you guys have shown a lot of love," Halton wrote. "I want to thank Coach Cristobal, Coach Mastro, Coach Joe for giving me the opportunity to come and play at the University of Oregon when they were there."
Halton was one of Oregon's earliest commits, announcing his commitment to the Ducks on Jan. 27, 2021. The senior from St. Augustine High School in San Diego, Calif. is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound four-star defensive lineman that has played both on the inside and outside in high school. He was teammates with current Oregon running back Byron Cardwell.
"After a great conversation with my family I would like to announce that I am decommitting from the University of Oregon. Please respect my decision."
The Ducks still have some bodies along the defensive line coming to Eugene next season, including 2022 signees Ben Roberts and Sir Mells as well as Washington transfer Sam "Taki" Taimani. Oregon will also have Popo Aumavae, Brandon Dorlus, Keyon Ware-Hudson and other experienced linemen suiting up once again.
