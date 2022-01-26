Skip to main content

2022 DL Pledge Gracen Halton Decommits from Oregon

Halton decides to open his commitment nearly one year after committing to the Ducks.

2022 defensive lineman commit Gracen Halton has decommitted from Oregon, he announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Halton did not sign with Oregon during the early signing period and took a visit to Oklahoma this past weekend.

"First off I would like to thank the Oregon Community, you guys have shown a lot of love," Halton wrote. "I want to thank Coach Cristobal, Coach Mastro, Coach Joe for giving me the opportunity to come and play at the University of Oregon when they were there."

Halton was one of Oregon's earliest commits, announcing his commitment to the Ducks on Jan. 27, 2021. The senior from St. Augustine High School in San Diego, Calif. is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound four-star defensive lineman that has played both on the inside and outside in high school. He was teammates with current Oregon running back Byron Cardwell.

"After a great conversation with my family I would like to announce that I am decommitting from the University of Oregon. Please respect my decision."

The Ducks still have some bodies along the defensive line coming to Eugene next season, including 2022 signees Ben Roberts and Sir Mells as well as Washington transfer Sam "Taki" Taimani. Oregon will also have Popo Aumavae, Brandon Dorlus, Keyon Ware-Hudson and other experienced linemen suiting up once again.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

gracen-halton-oregon-visit
Play
Recruiting

2022 DL Gracen Halton Decommits from Oregon

Halton, who visited Oklahoma this past weekend, will reopen his recruitment a week ahead of National Signing Day

14 seconds ago
team-always-us-tbt-2022
Play
Pro Ducks

Team Always Us to 'Run it Back' at TBT This Summer

The team made up of Oregon alumni will hit the hardwood once again on the hunt for a $1 million prize

55 minutes ago
Jacob Young Colorado
Play
Basketball

Oregon Squanders 15-Point Lead, Falls to Colorado 82-78 to Snap Six-Game Win Streak

Oregon falls to the Buffs in Eugene for the first time in nearly nine years in a game that came down to the wire

14 hours ago

You may also like:

2022 DB Cruz Rushing Commits to Oregon as PWO

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

More Ducks

gracen-halton-oregon-visit
Recruiting

2022 DL Gracen Halton Decommits from Oregon

14 seconds ago
team-always-us-tbt-2022
Pro Ducks

Team Always Us to 'Run it Back' at TBT This Summer

55 minutes ago
Jacob Young Colorado
Basketball

Oregon Squanders 15-Point Lead, Falls to Colorado 82-78 to Snap Six-Game Win Streak

14 hours ago
byron-cardwell-touchdown-vs-colorado
Football

PODCAST: CJ Verdell Off to the NFL Draft, RB Recruiting Insight and More

17 hours ago
raleek-brown-usc
Recruiting

Seven Pac-12 Signees Named to 2022 Postseason SI99

17 hours ago
cruz-rushing-oregon
Recruiting

2022 DB Cruz Rushing Commits to Oregon Ducks

19 hours ago
Jaden Rashada
Recruiting

New Oregon Staff Impresses All-American QB Jaden Rashada on Visit

Jan 25, 2022
Byron Cardwell Washington
Football

Early Outlook for Oregon's Running Backs in 2022

Jan 25, 2022