Skip to main content

2022 Linebacker Emar'rion Winston Commits to Oregon

The Central Catholic prospect from Portland becomes the third linebacker in Oregon’s 2022 class.

Emar’rion Winston, the three-star linebacker from Central Catholic in Portland, Ore., has committed to the Oregon Ducks over the Florida Gators on National Signing Day. Winston was originally committed to Oregon earlier in the recruiting cycle, but shortly after Mario Cristobal left to become the head coach at Miami, Winston reopened his recruitment.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound outside linebacker soon got offers from Nevada (now lead by former Oregon linebackers coach Ken Wilson), Florida, and Washington. He took an official visit to Florida and came to Oregon again this past weekend, where he was joined by many other elite recruits.

For Head Coach Dan Lanning and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi, Winston is the third linebacker committed to Oregon in this 2022 class, along with Devon Jackson and Harrison Taggart. This is Oregon’s second new commit of National Signing Day as running back Jordan James flipped his commitment from Georgia to Oregon earlier on Wednesday.

Winston is the third player from the state of Oregon to join the Ducks' 2022 class, along with safety Trejon Williams and wide receiver Justius Lowe, who both signed with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Ducks fans know the Winston family well as Emar’rion is the younger brother of former Oregon Duck La'Mar Winston Jr. He also has a brother, Eli'jah, currently at USC. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Emar'rion Winston PROMO
Play
Recruiting

QUAACK: Oregon Lands Commitment From Emar'rion Winston

The Ducks get a top in-state player back on board

12 seconds ago
kawika-rogers-and-dan-lanning
Play
Recruiting

WATCH: Dan Lanning Discusses Oregon Football's 2022 Signing Class

The head coach gives his thoughts on the next flock of Ducks

12 minutes ago
Jordan James PROMO
Play
Recruiting

QUAACK: Oregon Flips 2022 RB Jordan James From Georgia

The Ducks have added a high-end talent in the backfield

2 hours ago

You may also like:

Oregon Football Recruiting: 2022 National Signing Day Tracker

Join the Community

Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbat22

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

More Ducks

Emar'rion Winston PROMO
Recruiting

QUAACK: Oregon Lands Commitment From Emar'rion Winston

12 seconds ago
kawika-rogers-and-dan-lanning
Recruiting

WATCH: Dan Lanning Discusses Oregon Football's 2022 Signing Class

12 minutes ago
Jordan James PROMO
Recruiting

QUAACK: Oregon Flips 2022 RB Jordan James From Georgia

2 hours ago
Trejon Williams Jefferson Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Signs 2022 Safety Trejon Williams

3 hours ago
Signing Day Tracker
Recruiting

Oregon Football Recruiting: 2022 National Signing Day Tracker

5 hours ago
Dave Iuli Oregon Visit
Recruiting

PODCAST: Can Oregon Football Recruiting Finish Strong on National Signing Day?

12 hours ago
Nyara Sabally ASU
Basketball

Oregon Earns Commanding Win Over ASU Behind 22 Points From Nyara Sabally

20 hours ago
Jayden Limar Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Jayden Limar Talks Oregon Trip, Future Visit Plans

Feb 1, 2022