QUAACK: Oregon Lands Commitment From Emar'rion Winston

The Central Catholic prospect from Portland becomes the third linebacker in Oregon’s 2022 class.

Emar’rion Winston, the three-star linebacker from Central Catholic in Portland, Ore., has committed to the Oregon Ducks over the Florida Gators on National Signing Day. Winston was originally committed to Oregon earlier in the recruiting cycle, but shortly after Mario Cristobal left to become the head coach at Miami, Winston reopened his recruitment.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound outside linebacker soon got offers from Nevada (now lead by former Oregon linebackers coach Ken Wilson), Florida, and Washington. He took an official visit to Florida and came to Oregon again this past weekend, where he was joined by many other elite recruits.

For Head Coach Dan Lanning and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi, Winston is the third linebacker committed to Oregon in this 2022 class, along with Devon Jackson and Harrison Taggart. This is Oregon’s second new commit of National Signing Day as running back Jordan James flipped his commitment from Georgia to Oregon earlier on Wednesday.

Winston is the third player from the state of Oregon to join the Ducks' 2022 class, along with safety Trejon Williams and wide receiver Justius Lowe, who both signed with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Ducks fans know the Winston family well as Emar’rion is the younger brother of former Oregon Duck La'Mar Winston Jr. He also has a brother, Eli'jah, currently at USC.

