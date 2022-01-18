2022 OT Kawika Rogers Commits to Oregon

Oregon lands its second offensive line pledge in the 2022 class.

Dan Lanning and his staff have been hard at work on the recruiting trail in the past week, visiting recruits around the West Coast as well as hosting recruits in Eugene. The work has paid off as the Ducks have landed a commit from 2022 offensive lineman Kawiki Rogers.

Rogers visited Eugene this weekend, posting photos to his Instagram with him and Lanning, graduate assistant A'lique Terry, Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm, and new teammate Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Rogers, a 6'6," 327-pound offensive tackle from Kapaa High School in Kapaa, Hi., also had offers from Hawaii and Fresno State. He helped the Kapaa Warriors clinch its first ever Division 2 state title in the 2021 season and a perfect 8-0 record.

Oregon now has two offensive linemen in the fold for 2022, as Rogers joins signee Michael Wooten. The Ducks will return most of their offensive line rotation next season, with the only exception being George Moore, who has no eligibility remaining.

Rogers was recently added to the 2022 Polynesian Bowl roster.

The Ducks currently have two Hawaii natives on the roster, including offensive tackle Faaope Laloulu and defensive tackle Maceal Afaese.

You may also like:

Oregon Routs No. 9 UConn 72-59

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE