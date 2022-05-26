The Ducks are set to receive an official visit from the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle.

Oregon's offensive line haul in the class of 2023 could consist of some seriously heavy hitters.

Adrian Klemm took a step in the right direction on Wednesday when Southeast Polk (Des Moines, IA) offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor set his official visit schedule. The Ducks are one of five schools set to receive a trip.

The other schools to earn visits were Arkansas State, Alabama, Penn State, and Michigan. The Wolverines are the only school that will get a fall visit, with Proctor setting his trip to Ann Arbor for Sep. 3 when Michigan kicks off the 2022 season with a home tilt against Colorado State. He will see Arkansas State, Alabama, Penn State and Oregon on consecutive weekends in June.

Proctor, standing at 6'7" and weighing in at 330 pounds, is ranked the No. 7 player nationally, the No. 1 offensive tackle, and the top prospect in the state of Iowa. He has 36 reported offers to his name and plays a game that carries five-star (0.9972 per 247Sports composite) status.

It'll be a return trip to Eugene this summer for Proctor, who made the trek from Iowa back in May.

Kadyn Proctor Visits Oregon Miles McVay Kadyn Proctor (74) poses with Adrian Klemm and Miles McVay (58) on a visit.

The Ducks don't have an offensive lineman in the fold for 2023, but it's not for a lack of effort.

Oregon is in the thick of it for a number of highly-touted offensive linemen including Miles McVay (St. Louis, IL), Samson Okunlola (Brockton, MA), Spencer Fano (Provo, UT) and Landen Hatchett (Ferndale, WA) among others.

*WATCH KADYN PROCTOR HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

