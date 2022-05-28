The top linebacker in the San Diego area will be be staying out west to play his college football.

Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, Calif.) linebacker Tre Edwards has committed to UCLA, he announced on social media Friday afternoon.

Edwards chose the Bruins from a final four that consisted exclusively of Pac-12 schools in Arizona, UCLA, Oregon and Cal. The San Diego product is rated a four-star (0.9215) prospect according to the 247Sports composite. He's ranked the No. 195 prospect nationally, the No. 12 linebacker and No. 14 prospect in California.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound backer becomes the first pure linebacker to commit to UCLA and Chip Kelly in the 2023 recruiting class and the fourth prospect overall. That group is comprised solely of Southern California talent, also holding verbal commitments from St. John Bosco safety/linebacker hybrid Ty Lee and Norco wide receiver Grant Gray. Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) running back Roderick Robinson II, also an Oregon target, announced his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday.

Edwards' commitment, in tandem with the addition of Robinson moves the Bruins' 2023 class from No. 66 to No. 40 class nationally on the 247Sports rankings, passing schools like Stanford, North Carolina and Ole Miss and in the process.

As a junior in 2021, Edwards compiled 96 total tackles, 81 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks (according to MaxPreps). It was numbers like that that helped him earn first-team all-league and defensive player of the year honors in San Diego's Mesa league. Mater Dei Catholic finished with a spotless 13-0 record and was crowned California 2AA state champion after a 34-25 win over Modesto's Central Catholic.

