Bañuelos is one of the top prospects in the state of Washington and is set to visit Oregon very soon.

Oregon's recruiting efforts in the 2023 class are well underway. With some momentum at the skill positions, Adrian Klemm and his offensive line staff are hard at work with numerous recruits to shore up the trenches, including Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.) interior offensive lineman Micah Bañuelos.

Ducks Digest caught up with the 3-star (0.8728 per 247Sports Composite) prospect in Oakland to discuss the latest in his recruitment, with more official visits to come this summer.

Kennedy Catholic OL Micah Bañuelos Max Torres/Ducks Digest Micah Bañuelos has emerged as a priority offensive line target for Oregon in the 2023 class.

"So far I took my official visit to (Texas) A&M and it's different in the SEC, it's too different," he said. "And then UW (Washington) planned for the end of June and then Oregon and SC's visits are in the talks."

With Jimbo Fisher being the coach that has gotten him on campus most recently, Bañuelos spoke on what he's liking about the Aggies.

"The thing about the Aggies is they don't really baby their dudes," he said. "When you're in the SEC it's big boy stuff. They toughen up their players. They make sure that there's no breaking point in them. When you see them all play they all play with the finish and they're all determined."

2023 OL Micah Bañuelos Max Torres/Ducks Digest Micah Bañuelos goes through drills at the ESPN Elite Underclassmen camp in Oakland.

Then closer to home in Seattle, Kalen DeBoer has the Huskies in a solid spot, assisted by a strong pipeline to Kennedy Catholic.

"Both of my former teammates are on the upcoming. Sam Huard and Lonyatta Alexander, Jabez Tinae--it's kind of like a Kennedy school. All the Kennedy boys, we've got a good five of them, Sav'ell Smalls as well."

Staying in the Pac-12, the Oregon Ducks have made a strong case in this recruitment and especially with their recent production of NFL offensive linemen. They're set to be one of his official visits, with a visit date in the works.

"All I gotta say is Coach (Adrian) Klemm and, Coach V (Viane Talamaivao) they're different O-line coaches," Bañuelos said. "They kind of feel like a father figure but at the same time I know they're my coaches. But I love them. Those are my guys."

The Ducks recently made some noise with the addition of Josh Conerly Jr., another highly-touted lineman out of the Seattle area, and someone Bañuelos has a preexisting relationship with.

"Oh yeah. We all came out the same little league. Dave Iuli as well. It's a Washington thing that's all I gotta say."

Another school poised to get an official visit is the USC Trojans, a team that's been central in the transfer portal discussion after landing former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison.

"The coaching staff is different as well," he said. "Lincoln Riley he's building something different. They're gonna change the program, change the Pac-12 for sure."

As he enters a very important summer and sets up more trips, he's going to have a close eye on the coaching staffs that are recruiting him.

"It's all about how they (coaches) treat their players and just the amount of attention they give to their skill players, their o-linemen and what they feed their players," Bañuelos said. "And how long they give to study and all that."

Bañuelos continues to prove himself against tough competition, evidenced by his offensive line MVP performance ESPN Elite Underclassmen camp last weekend. He's very confident in what he brings to the table and sounds like he's still open to more schools should they express interest.

"As of right now I'm thankful for the schools that have offered me and I don't want to be cocky, but I kind of feel like I should kind of get more of a SEC, Big-10, Big-12 type thing. I got the skills just don't got the size. I see a lot of coaches, they kind of see that I'm small and that I want to play tackle but I can play whatever you need."

With his visit schedule becoming clear, he has a timeline in mind for a commitment.

"I was thinking maybe around my birthday December 14, so like toward the signing days."

*WATCH MICAH BAÑUELOS HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE