    • November 5, 2021
    2023 PG Jackson Shelstad Includes Oregon in Top Three Schools

    The West Linn native will choose between three schools on the West Coast.
    2023 point guard Jackson Shelstad has announced his final three schools, narrowing his list to Oregon, UCLA, and Gonzaga. 

    He announced his new list on Twitter.

    Shelstad, a 6-foot, 170-pound guard from West Linn High School in West Linn, Ore., was offered by the Ducks well before the other two finalists. Oregon offered him in early June as he made his unofficial visit to Eugene. UCLA extended an offer in August while Gonzaga offered him just three weeks ago on Oct. 16.

    In total, the top-ranked player in Oregon in the 2023 class has 19 Division 1 offers. If Shelstad were to commit to Oregon, he would be the second point guard from West Linn to pick the Ducks after Payton Pritchard hailed from the same school and went on to become a first-round pick in the NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. 

    Like Pritchard, Shelstad is a high-volume scorer and efficient shooter. In his sophomore year at West Linn, he averaged 31 points and five assists per game. Shelstad has also been tearing it up in the AAU circuit, where he plays for the Oakland Soldiers. 

    Through his first four games at the Nike Peach Jam in July, he averaged 19.5 points, five assists and two rebounds on 52% shooting, according to Stock Risers. In the consolation game, he dropped 30 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

    The Ducks have yet to pick up any verbal commitments for the 2023 class, but they have two elite prospects committed for 2022 in guard Dior Johnson and center Kel'el Ware

