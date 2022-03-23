Oregon Ducks Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Ducks news as Dan Lanning and his coaching staff recruit the best talent from across the country.

Recruiting in Eugene has continued to improve on a steady pace in recent years, and with the new staff Dan Lanning has in place, don't expect it to slow down any time soon.

Lanning has fully bought into the recruiting process and knows how important it is to maximize the talent on the roster at Oregon. But it's a balancing act; the great coaches can do that while also landing elite prospects in future recruiting classes and building a complete roster from top to bottom.

March 23 2:00 pm update

2023 Lake Stevens (Wash.) running back Jayden Limar has placed Oregon in his top schools.

Other schools to make the 4-star's top nine include Arizona, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, UCLA and Washington State.

Limar has been to Eugene numerous times, with his recruitment picking up steam as early as his sophomore year. He was on campus most recently in January, when he got to meet new Running Backs Coach Carlos Locklyn.

"They’re all great people. Lot of young guys too, I love that," he said of the Oregon staff. "They can relate to me really well."

The picture is starting to get clearer for the Ducks at running back in the 2023 class. After flipping Jordan James from Georgia, they're focusing a majority of their recruiting efforts on Eric Young (Lehigh Acres, Fla.), Roderick Robinson (San Diego, Calif.) and Johnny Thompson Jr. (Westlake Village, Calif.), as well as Limar.

Since visits resumed in March, he's spent most of his time in the Pac-12 footprint, with trips to UCLA and Washington State.

Related: Jayden Limar Recaps Oregon Visit

March 21 9:05 AM Update:

Nico Iamaleava announces commitment to Tennessee. Arguably Oregon's top target in the 2023 recruiting class is officially off the board, announcing his decision to play ball at Tennessee Monday morning.

The Ducks had him on campus for a visit in January as part of a massive recruiting weekend, but Tennessee has hosted him on campus multiple times and built a long-standing relationship with him.

Attention now turns to Jaden Rashada, another 5-star quarterback out of Pittsburgh (Calif.) High School

March 18 7:44 AM Update:

Roderick Robinson is one of the top running backs in the country, and he placed the Ducks in his top nine schools, trimming his list on Friday. Oregon has a lot of competition to go up against, with Tennessee, Miami, Arizona, Texas A&M, Stanford, UCLA, USC and Cal also making the list.

Robinson is rated a three-star prospect (0.8889 on 247 Sports Composite), but his offer sheet now stands at 21 schools and reflects that of on elite prospect. Sources I've spoken with expect him to be a top-five running back in the country when it's all said and done.

Playing at Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) High School, he's teammates with 2022 Oregon signees Jalil Tucker and Jahlil Florence which figures to give the Ducks a leg up in his recruitment. Former Oregon quarterback Akili Smith is also on the coaching staff at Lincoln.

Robinson has already been to Eugene multiple times and will take visits to USC on March 26, to UCLA on March 31, and to Stanford on April 1.

March 17 5:30 PM Update

5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava has placed Oregon in his top five schools along with Tennessee, Miami, Alabama and Georgia. The Southern California star has already visited each of his finalists at least once and was most recently in Knoxville for another visit.

The Ducks got him on campus in January and by all accounts the trip went very well. Marcus Mariota's success as a Polynesian quarterback obviously factors into this recruitment, so that could help Oregon quite a bit. There is a lot of smoke around Tennessee as a major contender after a story from the Athletic reported a 5-star 2023 prospect signed an agreement with an unnamed school's NIL collective that could pay as much as $8 million.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE