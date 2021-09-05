BREAKING: Oregon Lands DL Ben Roberts

The Ducks have picked up their 20th commitment in the 2022 class.

2022 defensive lineman Ben Roberts has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Roberts, a 6-foot-4, 290-pounder from East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, becomes the third defensive lineman to commit to Oregon, joining Gracen Halton and Sir Mells. He committed to Washington on June 27, and decommitted from the Huskies following a trip to Eugene for Saturday Night Live.

Roberts is the latest recruit to commit to Oregon since Tetairoa McMillan committed in early August.

Defensive line was a major area of need for the Ducks in the 2022 class, and Roberts was near the top of the big board from some time. Mario Cristobal's class, ranked No. 5 in the SI All American team recruiting rankings, continues to add talent and address key needs.

Roberts is the first player from the state of Utah to join this year's haul of recruits, but the Ducks have made Utah another pipeline state in recent years. Penei Sewell, Noah Sewell, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Jeffrey Bassa all hail from Utah.

*WATCH BEN ROBERTS HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

