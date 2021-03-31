BREAKING: Oregon Football Adds 2022 Commitment

The Oregon class of 2022 is picking up momentum on the recruiting trail.

2022 wide receiver Stephon Johnson has committed to Oregon. The 3-star (0.8739 on 247Sports Composite) wide receiver announced his decision on Twitter.

Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon made a big move Wednesday by snagging the Texas native from Lancaster High School. Johnson is a 6-foot-1, 171 pound prospect who is ranked the No. 65 wide receiver in the country and the No. 77 prospect in Texas.

He had 15 offers at the time of his commitment and chose Oregon over schools like USC, Ole Miss, Maryland, and Utah. Johnson's commitment makes him the second pledge from the state of Texas, joining 4-star safety Lando Hullaby from Mansfield.

He is the first wide receiver to commit to Oregon in the 2022 class, which now has eight players. His commitment moves the Ducks to the No. 11 class in the country and moves them past USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12.

Watch highlights

