BREAKING: Oregon Football Lands 2022 Commitment

The Ducks are picking up steam in the class of 2022.

Mario Cristobal has done it again. Oregon has added another huge piece to its 2022 class. Jefferson High (Portland, Ore) safety Trejon Williams has committed to Oregon.

He announced the decision on Twitter.

Williams had been a Ducks lean for a while after being offered in late January. His commitment gives Oregon seven commits in the 2022 class.

The Portland native is rated a 4-star prospect (0.9205 on the 247Sports Composite) and is now the highest-rated pledge in the class. He is an Adidas All-American and held 18 offers at the time of his commitment, including Arizona State, Penn State, and USC.

The Ducks had a big connection with Williams through Don Johnson Jr., who used to be the head coach at Jefferson High school prior to joining Mario Cristobal's staff as Director of Player personnel in Eugene.

William's commitment takes the Ducks from the No. 20 class in the country to No. 17. Oregon is averaging a rating of 0.9073 per commit.

Watch highlights here

