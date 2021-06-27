2022 PF Colin Smith has Oregon in top 10

The Ducks are in the running for another blue-chip talent.

2022 4-star power forward Colin Smith has placed Oregon in his top 10 schools. The other schools to make the list include: Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Stanford, Virginia, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas, Arkansas and Michigan.

He announced his list on Twitter.

Less than two weeks ago he announced that he would be transferring to Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona to finish playing his high school basketball. He is originally from Texas.

Smith is a 6-foot-8, 200-pound prospect and is ranked the No. 20 power forward and the No. 117 player overall by the 247Sports Composite.

The Ducks already have a ton of momentum on the recruiting trail after Dana Altman's insane reload following the end of the 2020 season. Oregon also landed 2022 5-star point guard Dior Johnson last week, the highest rated recruit to choose the Ducks since 5-star center Bol Bol came to Eugene in the 2018 class.

This month he has visited Arizona State and Vanderbilt, but he has also taken past trips to Purdue and Stanford.

He has not set a commitment date.

