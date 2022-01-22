Colorado Transfer RB Jarek Broussard Visiting Oregon This Weekend

The Ducks are hosting one of better running backs available in the transfer portal.

The Oregon Ducks have a need at running back following the departure of Travis Dye to USC as well as Trey Benson to Florida State. Veteran bell-cow back C.J. Verdell has yet to announce his intentions for the 2022 season, whether that be pursuing an NFL career or running it back one more time with the Ducks.

Oregon is hosting 2022 Georgia running back commit Jordan James this weekend for an official visit, but another name just arrived this afternoon.

Colorado transfer running back Jarek Broussard is in Eugene for a visit with the new staff. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13 after rushing for 661 yards and two touchdowns with the Buffs in 2021.

Perhaps what should catch people's attention is what he did a year prior in 2020, when he won Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. That season he ran for 895 yards and five touchdowns.

Broussard averaged nearly 150 rushing yards per game in the shortened 2020 season and 301 yards against Arizona, averaging 12 yards per carry in that game. Last year he ran behind a poor offensive line and Oregon should present itself as a prime destination with one of the best and most experienced offensive lines heading into the 2022 season.

Oregon also hired Carlos Locklyn as the team's new running backs coach under Dan Lanning and hosted 2023 USC running back commit Johnny Thompson Jr. for a visit last weekend.

Who's visiting Oregon this weekend

