2023 offensive lineman Micah Bañuelos is ready to make his college commitment. The 6-foot-3, 290 pounder from Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.) High School will make announce his decision on Monday July 25 at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET.

Rated a three-star prospect (0.862) by the 247Sports Composite, Bañuelos is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the state of Washington, coming in as the No. 9 recruit in the state. Heading into his senior season, he's racked up nine reported offers, with a majority of the Pac-12 throwing their hat in the mix.

However on Monday, he will make his college commitment from three finalists: the Oregon Ducks, the USC Trojans, and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Bañuelos took official visits to each of the three schools ahead of his decision and the Ducks received the final official visit on June 24 prior to the recruiting dead period, which prevents schools from hosting prospects for on-campus visits for nearly all of July.

The talented Washington native spoke with Ducks Digest about each of his finalists following his final official visit to Oregon.

Oregon

"I’m most excited about the competition. Although Oregon is a Pac-12 school as you can see their first opponent is Georgia. I know Coach Lanning is gonna do anything in his power to just play different teams and the type of mindset he’s on…he’s on that national championship mindset again as same as last year. He’s come to strike hard with that new staff too."

USC

"That trip–it was a mind blowing trip. We did some crazy stuff. We had breakfast at the Lakers arena. We had a little luau. I just felt like family was a priority down at SC too. The coaches there, they’re done just like the Oregon staff too. It’s definitely gonna be a hard decision. They got some great coaches at USC. Very experienced coaches too."

Texas A&M

“That visit–it was a crazy visit too. It was wild. I love A&M too. I love what they bring to the table as well."

"They’re in the SEC. It’s just the opportunity of just going against a lot of skilled players in that SEC and a lot of unnatural talent in the SEC.”

Torres' Take

Bañuelos flew a bit under the radar as a national recruit, and he told me that may have been due to his size. But I know this is a recruit the Ducks really like and they've yet to land an offensive lineman in the 2023 cycle. However, their last commitment was a big one in five-star quarterback Dante Moore.

Could this be the start of the domino effect Oregon fans have been so anxiously waiting for?

The pieces are definitely in place as far as having a lot of solid offensive talent already in the fold for 2023, and Bañuelos has spoken very highly of his relationships with Adrian Klemm and Viane Talamaivo since the new staff came in.

The Ducks already have a commitment from Washington in cornerback Caleb Presley, the state's top recruit. Let's not forget they also signed offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr. and Dave Iuli from the state in 2022.

This looks like an Oregon vs. USC battle and the Trojans have given him a lot to think about, but recruiting often comes down to relationships, and he already has a ton of connections to the coaching staff and roster in Eugene.

I think Bañuelos will make his commitment to Oregon on Monday.

You can watch his commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube channel.

