BREAKING: Dior Johnson Commits to Oregon

Dior Johnson Commits to Oregon
Multiple outlets are reporting that 5-star point guard Dior Johnson has committed to Oregon.
Jonathan Givony of Draft Express and ESPN first reported the move Tuesday morning, and Johnson later confirmed the decision on Instagram.
Dana Altman just added one of the most talented basketball recruits in the country for 2022. Johnson is ranked the No. 15 player in ESPN's top 60. He is also ranked the No. 1 point guard on the 247Sports Composite and the No. 7 overall player in the country.
He plays his high school basketball at Centennial High School in Corona, California. He's been all over the country during his high school career, including stops at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, where the Ducks found point guard Will Richardson.
Johnson was previously committed to play for Jim Boeheim at Syracuse, but reopened his recruitment in November.
He released a top five earlier this spring that included Alabama, Kentucky, Washington, and Oregon, but he also considered playing professionally in the National Basketball League in Oceana.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect becomes the first player to commit to Dana Altman and the Ducks in the class of 2022. This is a huge win for a variety of reasons, but is especially important for Oregon as more players continue to pursue professional careers overseas instead of playing college basketball.
